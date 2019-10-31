12 people back in court for Verulam mosque attack

Share this article

















Terror accused Farhad Hoomer is on Thursday due back in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court north of Durban.

Hoomer and 11 others are accused of being involved in last year’s Verulam mosque attack and planting incendiary devices at malls across KwaZulu-Natal.

On Thursday the state is expected to file two affidavits in response to allegations made by Hoomer’s lawyers that the State had irregularly obtained Hoomer’s voice recordings.

The State had intended to use the voice samples as evidence.

The state wants to compare voice samples from Hoomer with recordings of threatening phone calls during the spate of bomb scares.

The accused are facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

