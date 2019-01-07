120 suspects arrested in Blue Downs cluster

A total of 120 suspects were arrested from Friday 4 January 2019, until Sunday 6 January 2019 in the Blue Downs cluster.
Forty-five people were arrested for the possession of different drugs; eleven for the possession of dangerous weapons and the rest for various crimes including rape and assault.
According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk a vehicle which was reported stolen in November, was recovered in Tafelsig in Mitchell’s Plain. The four occupants were arrested.
Van Wyk confirmed that more than 30-thousand litres of alcohol were also confiscated over the weekend.
The Blue Downs cluster consists of areas such as Delft, Tafelsig, Ravensmead, Kalkfontein and Rocklands.