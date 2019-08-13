14-year-old accused of murdering mother

Share this article

















A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a crime that has left many in shock – it is alleged that the teen stabbed a woman believed to be his own mother to death.

South African Police Services officers responded to a “complaint” reported in Elmarie Street in the Kalkfontein area of Kuilsriver on Sunday evening, where the victim was found, already deceased.

“Upon arrival on the scene, they found the 55-year-old victim laying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to her body,” SAPS spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said in a statement.

The 55-year-old woman was reported to have scolding the boy for sleeping out on Friday night, when she grabbed a frying pan with which to give him a hiding. The teen wrestled the pan away from her, and the woman proceeded to wave a knife at him.

This was the knife he grabbed from her, and proceeded to stab her with.

The teenager is due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court today on charges of murder. Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Kuils River SAPS on 021 900 2800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Picture: Pixabay (Source: capetownetc)

