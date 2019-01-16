15 arrested for train related crimes for 2019

Since the start of 2019 nearly fifteen people have been arrested for train related crimes.

In the latest incident six suspects were arrested for cable theft and stolen property.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says the arrests were made in areas like Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Stock Road, Philippi, Langa and Bonteheuwel.

“The arrests were made in areas well known for train related crimes such as malicious damage to infrastructure, robbery, cable theft, stolen property amongst others.

Scott said police have recovered cable, blades, spanners and spades which will be used as evidence in the court proceedings once all suspects have been charged.

“We’re very satisfied that the interventions implemented in 2018 are gaining traction in the battle against vandalism and cables theft. The surveillance, patrols and, of course, aided by forensic evidence ensure that all the cases registered do reach the court and that convictions follow,” she said.

