16 mine workers in court for 2012 Marikana killings

Share this article

















A group of 16 mine workers accused of killings during the Marikana unrest in 2012 will know on Friday if their prosecution will continue.

They will appear in the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase outside Rustenburg.

This follows their application to the high court that charges against them be withdrawn.

Anele Zonke and 15 others are facing charges ranging from murder, robbery, malicious damage to property and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges relate to the murder of 10 people during protracted labour unrest at Lonmin’s Marikana mine outside Rustenburg.

The State alleges that the accused killed two policemen, two Lonmin security officers, and six non-striking workers.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

Share this article

















Comments

comments