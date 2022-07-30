Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

16 more suspects arrested in Krugersdorp gang rape case, taking total to 83

Police say 16 more suspects have been arrested following the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

67 others were arrested on Friday. Two of them were fatally shot during the arrests. This brings to 83 the total number of people arrested – many of whom were nabbed for contravening the Immigration Act.

The women, part of a production crew, were shooting a music video when the attack took place on Thursday near the mine dump. They were also robbed of their belongings.

Video: Police arrest 16 more suspects following the gang rape and robbery of eight women in Krugersdorp

Police district commissioner, Fred Kekana says the arrest followed a call from the community.

“We managed to arrest 16 other people. One Malawian and one is a Cameroonian. We also have four Zimbabweans and four Lesotho nationals and seven Mozambicans. What happened this morning is that we received a call from the community saying they see the people who seem to be part of the group you’re looking for. It seems they were underground yesterday 9on Friday) when you were here. That’s when we mobilized the crime prevention teams,” says Kekana.

Source: SABC


