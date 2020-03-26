16 suspected coronavirus cases among prison officials

Share this article

















Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says there have been 16 suspected coronavirus cases among officials at correctional centres across the country.

This comes as the country prepares for national lockdown on Thursday midnight, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday night.

Lamola says 11 of the officials have tested negative for the virus and results for the remaining five are pending.

He says, “There has been processes of sanitisation, deep cleaning some of the correctional centres which are still continuing as we speak since the period of the lockdown. There has been suspected cases from our officials about 16 officials. 11 of them have been cleared to processes of testing, we are still awaiting results for the 5 officials.”

Coronavirus cases in SA

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have gone up to 709 cases on Wednesday morning.

The cases have increased by 155 from yesterday’s 554.

More than 300 worshippers tested for COVID-19

The Health Department in the Free State says it has now tested more than 300 worshippers, including African Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe. They were in contact with five international congregants from France, Israel and the US who tested positive for COVID-19.

Provincial Health Spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says they are doing their best to trace all other worshippers.

“We are going ahead with the appointment of the people that will be strengthening the system of tracing. Because we are tracing anybody who has been exposed to the environment. We encourage them to screen so that they can be determined whether they are eligible for testing.”

