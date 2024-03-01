18-year-old 2nd-year UJ student one of three people killed in Braam

Share this article

The University of Johannesburg has confirmed that one of the three people who were fatally shot at Braamfontein in Johannesburg is a student at the institution, while another student was wounded and is recovering in hospital.

The two were caught in the gunfire while travelling in a bus from the university to their places of residence in the Johannesburg City Centre. The deceased was an 18-year-old male who was a second-year student.

According to the police, an unknown suspect shot and killed two men who were sitting inside a parked vehicle and the bus was in the line of fire.

UJ says it is in contact with law enforcement agencies who are investigating the incident.

The university is providing counselling to students who were on the bus during the shooting. It’s also urging all affected students to report to the University’s Centre for Psychological Services.

Wits University has also encouraged students and staff affected by the incident to contact the university for emergency counselling due to the tragic nature of the incident.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

The motive of the shooting is being investigated.

