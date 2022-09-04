Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

1984 Vaal Uprising must be included in the school curriculum: Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is pictured at the Orlando High School in Soweto during the Inaugural 50 Icons Celebration on 2 June 2022.

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says the history of the liberation struggle including the 1984 Vaal Uprising, must be included in the school curriculum.

Lesufi, who is also Gauteng’s Education MEC, says when schools reopen in January next year, they will have lessons on the September 3rd 1984 Vaal Uprising.

Keynote address 

Lesufi was delivering a keynote address in Sebokeng, to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the Vaal Uprising, which left 30 people dead including four local councillors.

The victims were killed by Apartheid security forces during a demonstration against high local tariffs  Lesufi says it’s important that children know South Africa’s history.

Watch: 38th Anniversary of the Vaal uprising 

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi delivering a keynote address in Sebokeng, to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the Vaal Uprising.

Source: SABC news

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.