2 300 officers to hit Cape Town busy spots this festive season

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town says around 2 300 Metro, Traffic and Law Enforcement officers will be deployed to various areas during December and January as part of its Festive Season Preparedness Plan. Focus areas include economic hubs, transport interchanges, road safety, and beaches.

The City of Cape says that in addition to around 2 300 officers who will be deployed, 340 beach lifeguards and 300 municipal pool lifeguards will also be stationed at various beaches and pools.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, says the increased deployment of lifeguards will cost the City around R40 million. He was speaking online during the City’s virtual Festive Season briefing.

“Our four key messages this year include not to drink and swim, all children must be accompanied when going to our beaches and our pools and absolutely no alcohol on our beaches. This will be strictly enforced and also be aware of rip currents, listen to lifeguards and swim in between the coastline.”

COVID-19

The City has called on residents and visitors to self-regulate and continue adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols during the festive season. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, has also urged residents and holidaymakers to avoid large gatherings, which could become COVID-19 super spreader events.

He was also speaking during the online briefing. “We have a small window of opportunity to do the right thing, to behave responsibly and to voluntarily self-regulate and to achieve compliance on our own, to achieve social distancing, wash your hands, keep your mask on, avoid large events, don’t go out at night to events and parties and clubs and other places where infections may happen. We’ve seen already the role that some of these matric parties have played in being super spreader events, that is absolutely not helpful.”

The City says it also conducting operations to increase awareness around COVID-19 and safety across the metro.

Source: SABC News