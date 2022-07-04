Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

2 Gazans arrested for allegedly attempting to cross into Israel

Israeli forces detained two Palestinians for allegedly attempting to cross from the Gaza Strip into Israel, according to the military on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A military statement said the two were taken into custody while attempting to cross a security fence in the southern Gaza Strip into Israel.

According to the statement, two knives and a hand grenade were seized from the two men.

There was no comment from the Palestinian authorities on the allegation.

Israel announced the detention of dozens of Palestinians along Gaza’s border areas in past months.

Israel restricts the movement of Palestinians along Gaza’s border area and its forces sometimes shoot or arrest any Palestinian approaching the security fence between Israel and Gaza.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


