2 Hanover Park women arrested for possession of stolen cables

Two Hanover Park women were arrested after they were found in possession of 50 metres of Prasa cable.

The City of Cape Town’s Metal Theft and Rail Enforcement Units responded to a tip-off on Friday morning.

Upon arrival at a residence, officers spotted two men who fled the scene.

The City’s Law Enforcement’s Wayne Dyason said the men fled before officers could apprehend them.

“The officers entered the property and found 50 metres of cable. Two ladies inside the house were arrested and charged for possession of stolen property at the Phillipi police station.”


