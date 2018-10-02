Two Hawks officers and a former constable facing fraud charges

Two Hawks officers and a former police constable appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud on Monday, according to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

“The three allegedly misrepresented a businessman who needed services of a private investigator and they allegedly hatched a scam to defraud him,” said Mulaudzi on Tuesday.

“The victim had already paid a substantial amount of money for the services of the three suspects.”

Captain Kaizer Mohale, 50, and Colonel Emily Hlophe, 44, attached to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit, and former police constable Steve Mangena, 35, were arrested on Sunday. They were granted bail of R5 000 each following their appearance in court on Monday.

Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the efforts of their colleagues in the case, and called for the suspension of the suspects.

“It is our responsibility to build an organisation where people will always trust and are safe from crime,” said Lebeya, who heads the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

The trio is due to return to court on November 5, while the investigation continues.

[Source: News24]

Share this article











Comments

comments