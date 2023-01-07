2 men drown in separate incidents in the Cape

Share this article

Two men drowned in separate incidents on the Southern Cape coastline this week.

In the first, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crews from Mossel Bay and Wilderness were called out on Thursday to help search for a man who went missing in Oubaai, near George.

It was understood the man took a walk along the shoreline on Wednesday, but never returned.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the man’s body was later found between the rocks along the shoreline.

“The body of the man was recovered onto an NSRI rescue craft and brought to the NSRI Mossel Bay rescue station, where the body was taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services. It is believed that the body recovered is that of the missing man.”

Lambinon said another body was found washed up along the shoreline at Fransmanshoek, near Vleesbaai.