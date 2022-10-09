Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said 11 other Palestinians were injured in the raid in the Jenin refugee camp, including three seriously.

According to local residents, clashes erupted in the camp when Israeli forces pushed deep into the area.

The official Palestine TV said Israeli forces raided the house of former detainee Mohamed Abu Zeina before withdrawing from the area.

An Israeli military statement said its forces carried out “preventive” operations in the West Bank, including the arrest of Islamic Jihad leader Saleh Sameer Abu Zeina.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with Palestinian residents.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.