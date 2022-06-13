Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

2 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq anti-terror operation

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in an ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Infantry Specialist Sergeant Omer Yildirim and Infantry Specialist Corporal Mehmet Ali Cap were fatally wounded on Saturday during Türkiye’s counterterrorism Operation Claw-Lock, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also hailed the soldiers for their services to the country in a condolence message to their families.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.