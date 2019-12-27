2019 in a nutshell: The most impactful global stories

Share this article

















Significant international news stories from 2019

The seemingly unending conflict and tension between Pakistan and India reached dangerous levels this year after India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised a “strong response” to a car bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir which killed at least 42 paramilitary personnel, according to reports by Al Jazeera. New Delhi called for “the complete isolation of Pakistan” for allegedly harbouring the armed group behind the devastating attack.

Reports by RT indicated that anti-Muslim, or Islamophobic, hate incidents reported across the UK increased by nearly 600% in the week after the New Zealand mosque terror attacks that saw dozens of Muslims killed by a white nationalist. A British organisation that monitors Islamophobic incidents reportedly revealed that nearly all reported cases had been recorded as comprising of “language, symbols or actions” linked to the Christchurch terror attacks.

A young survivor of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks watched from his wheelchair as his father and brother were buried after being killed in the horrific attack in New Zealand. Zaid Mustafa was reportedly praying with his father, Khaled, and his brother, Hamza, when the Deans Ave mosque was attacked.

The 13-year-old was severely injured when the terrorist stormed into the Al Noor mosque – firing indiscriminately on worshippers.

Several coordinated bombings struck churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka this year, killing 207 people. At least 450 were wounded by the bombings when the country was rocked by eight explosions. According to reports by Al Jazeera, among the dead were Japanese, Dutch, Chinese, British, American and Portuguese tourists.

Muslim religious leaders in South Africa made an impassioned call on Saudi Arabia to release three prominent scholars who were being detained and faced possible execution. According to reports by Middle East Eye, the three scholars who were being held on multiple charges of terrorism since 2017, were to be sentenced to death. Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, Awad al-Qarni and Ali al-Omari were to be convicted and executed after Ramadan.

In an open letter to the Saudi Kingdom, the United Ulema Council of South Africa (UUCSA) appealed to the Saudi authorities to display clemency based on the Prophetic tradition that states: “Avoid applying punishments as long as you are able to find an excuse to avert them,”(Sunan Ibn Majah).

The three have yet to be executed. After nearly two years of detention, a Saudi court again postponed the hearing until December 2019.

In an internationally condemned move, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he was forced to spend the last seven years in asylum.

According to reports by RT, the famous whistleblower garnered significant international attention in 2010 when WikiLeaks released classified US military footage, entitled ‘Collateral Murder’, of a US Apache helicopter gunship opening fire on a number of people, killing 12 including two Reuters staff, and injuring two children. The footage, as well as US war logs from Iraq and Afghanistan and more than 200,000 diplomatic cables, were leaked to the site by US Army soldier Chelsea Manning who was tried by a US tribunal and sentenced to 35 years in jail for disclosing the materials.

Egyptian former President Mohamed Morsi was buriedin eastern Cairo this year, a day after he collapsed in an undignified court appearance. He died shortly after.

Morsi was a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood and became Egypt’s first democratically elected president in 2012. Shortly after his democratic election, he was deposed in 2013 following protests and a military coup led by Egypt’s current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Morsi was immediately placed under arrest following the coup and remained in detention until his passing.

Since then. the Brotherhood has been outlawed. Morsi was buried by his family at the Medinat Nasr cemetery, according to his lawyer.

At least seven demonstrators in Sudan were killed and more than 180 were injured as tens of thousands poured onto the streets across the country to pressure the country’s ruling generals to hand over power to a civilian-led administration, according to Al Jazeera.

A mass demonstration, dubbed by many as the “millions march” was the first since security forces early in June killed over 100 people during the dispersal of a protest camp. In September this year, the first ministerial cabinet since the removal of the country’s President Omar al-Bashir took its oath amid high hopes and expectations.

Former Zimbabwean revolutionary leader, politician, freedom fighter and president, Robert Mugabe died aged 95 on 6 September. The former Zimbabwean president had reportedly been battling ill health and was receiving treatment in Singapore before his passing. He served as Prime Minister from 1980 to 1987 and then as President from 1987 to 2017. While many were critical of Mugabe, labelling him a villain and a dictator, many others felt he was a hero and a legendary anti-imperialist fighter.

The Israeli targeting of two ‘Islamic Jihad’ leaders, resulting in rocket attacks from Gaza and a military escalation with Palestinians took place as Israel was ‘in political turmoil’ according to reports by RT.

Though tensions with Gaza have always been high, this escalation came after Israel targeted two leaders of Islamic Jihad. Bahaa Abu al-Atta was killed in eastern Gaza, along with his wife and two other people. Meanwhile, a strike targeting Akram al-Ajouri in Damascus, Syria, injured his wife and killed their son, but reportedly missed him entirely.

Al-Ajouri is a member of Islamic Jihad’s political leadership, while Al-Atta was a prominent commander in the Quds Brigades, its military wing. Click the link to read more.

