2021 FNB Varsity Cup Round 2 Underway

With an incredible display of talent in Round 1 of Varsity Cup it is unlike any other, the teams head into Round 2 of the Varsity Cup campaign.

On Monday UCT Ikeys stunned the competition and Maties with a 26 – 20 victory over the indominable Maroon machines whilst Shimlas and UWC drew. Although the UCT and Maties team suffered from many yellow card infringements, there were stand out performances to highlight from flyhalf James Tedder, hooker Deon Arendse ( top scorers) and Christian Stehlik who scored from powerful strong scrums.

Fixtures and teams to look out for today.

FNB WITS vs FNB UCT IKEYS (Thursday, 17:00, Loftus Versfeld, SuperSport channel 211)

FNB Wits – 15 Jimmy Mpailane, 14 Lwazi Monakali, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Ngia Selengbe, 11 Matthew Mcdonald, 10 Kurt Webster, 9 Runaldo Pedro, 8 Phillip Krause, 7 Ziyanda Msipha, 6 Mark Snyman, 5 Junior White, 4 Kevin du Randt, 3 Ebot Buma, 2 Justin Brandon (c), 1 Bhekisa Shongwe.

Subs: 16 Morné Brandon, 17 Jason Cloete, 18 Sibusiso Shongwe, 19 William Thomson, 20 Constant Beckerling, 21 Lindokuhle Ncusane, 22 Hlumelo Ndudula, 23 Keagan Lailvaux.

FNB UCT Ikeys – 15 Athi Gazi, 14 Rihaz Fredericks, 13 Evardi Boshoff, 12 Michael Brink, 11 Liam Kloosman, 10 James Tedder, 9 William Rose, 8 Christian Stehlik, 7 Neil Otto, 6 Liam Greenhalgh (c), 5 Gary Porter, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Robert Hunt, 2 Devon Arendse, 1 Luthando Woji.

Subs: 16 Josh van Vuuren, 17 Seth Christian, 18 Jovan Bekker, 19 Byron Bowes, 20 Taariq Kruger, 21 Kyle Bowman, 22 Sibabalwe Mzanywa, 23 Rethabile Louw.

FNB MATIES vs FNB UWC (Thursday, 14:00, Tuks B-Field, DStv Now channel 245)

FNB Maties – 15 Nevaldo Fleurs, 14 Sibabalwe Xamlashe, 13 David Brits (c), 12 Taigh Schoor, 11 Munier Hartzenberg, 10 Christopher Schreuder, 9 Lian du Toit, 8 Ben-Jason Dixon, 7 Louw Nel, 6 Siyabonga Matanda, 5 Matthew Gray, 4 Dylan de Leeuw, 3 Duncan du Buisson, 2 André-Hugo Venter, 1 Leon Lyons.

Subs: 16 Sean Swart, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Matimu Manganyi, 19 Matthys Kitshoff, 20 Mitchell Carstens, 21 Abande Mthembu, 22 Jurie Matthee, 23 Adriaan van der Bank.

FNB UWC – 15 Ethan Diston, 14 Tasriq Mynhardt, 13 André Manuel, 12 Hendrik Carstens, 11 Patrick Kotze, 10 Johannes van Biljon, 9 Conwill Conradie, 8 Bradman Grove, 7 Jacques Mostert, 6 Mauritz Swart, 5 Reece Bocks, 4 Jaen-Louis de Lange, 3 Riaan van der Merwe, 2 Jason Alexander (c), 1 Ebrahiem Davids.

Subs: 16 Jacques Myburgh van Zyl, 17 Luvo Bazi, 18 Tinotenda Mavesere, 19 Godfrey Muzanargwo, 20 Lundi Msenge, 21 Romuald Nsombamanya, 22 Branden de Kock, 23 Justin Theys.

Source: Fatima Said