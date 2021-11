President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the keynote speaker at the opening session of the 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair today.

The event takes place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Center in Durban.

It seeks to provide a platform to attract international buyers, sellers and investors and allows participants and visitors to profile, share market information and investment opportunities in support of intra-African trade and the economic integration of the continent.