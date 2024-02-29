2025 School Applications in Western Cape to open soon

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The clock is ticking for parents and guardians with grade one and eight learners as the 2025 online admissions period in the Western Cape will open soon.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced that applications will open on the 11th of March and close on the 12th of April 2024.

The department has appealed to parents to apply early and on time. This is to ensure so that the necessary planning can take place to improve the placement process in the province.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said parents are encouraged to gather and certify all the necessary documentation needed to register their Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2025 school year,

Hammond highlighted a change in the application process, noting that this year’s admissions are open only for grade 1 and 8 applicants initially. This early start aims to collect data and plan for the next steps in the applications process.

“We need to focus on our Grades 1 and 8 specifically – We had a budget decrease that has hampered our plans for new school build fortunately we received an advance by National treasury so we are going to continue with our rapids schools build.”

Thereafter, parents applying for Grade R or seeking to transfer their children between grades can apply from 1-16 August 2024.

She stressed, “The application process is expected to be straightforward, taking about 10 minutes or less once all necessary documents are gathered and certified.”

The following certified documents will be required for all applications:

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools Only]

The last official school Report Card | Results of the learner, for learners who have been to school.

ID | Birth certificate | passport of the learner; OR

A study permit (foreign learners); OR

Proof of application (study permit) or a police affidavit

Proof of residence

Parents are advised to apply to at least three schools, including those closest to their home, and to indicate their order of preference on the system.

Furthermore, to assist parents and caregivers without internet access or needing online application assistance, the department has arranged for 120 pop-up admission sites across all 8 education districts, located in shopping malls, schools, and other facilities.

To apply online, parents can visit: wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za.

