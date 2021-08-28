20k library items overdue, but Cape Town decides not to throw book at borrowers

“I want to encourage patrons to return any items they may have that are overdue. The value of the outstanding material is a whopping R1,848,739.

“These are items which can bring information and relaxation to many others, so I urge patrons to visit their nearest library during this week.”

Badroodien said the most common overdue items include Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Double Down, Alice in Wonderland, Jack and the Beanstalk and grade 12 study guides, notes and worked examples, questions per topic and detailed answers with explanations.