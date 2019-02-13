21 arrested after students clash with police

Twenty-one Western Cape College of Nursing students were arrested for public violence after clashing with police officials at the Heideveld campus on Tuesday.

Students’ anger resulted in blocked entrances, overturned government vehicles and the police being hurled with stones.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the riot happened after a seven-hour meeting between university authorities and student leaders on Monday night.

“We reached a number of positive outcomes and most of the issues raised by students were resolved,” said Kansley.

The students’ demands included four full-time security guards to address security concerns, commissioning of a borehole to assist water and sanitation problems, extended library hours and the reinstatement of an inter-campus shuttle.

Student Representative Chairperson (SRC) Thobile Tshefu said all issues besides one was addressed during the meeting.

“The one thing that was missing was that the director of the campus did not address the matter of the student who passed away last year. Not a single statement was released by management. All the students were asking for was the director of the campus,” said Tshefu.

Manenberg commander Brigadier Enolium Joseph said the protest action was heightened to criminal action when government vehicles were overturned and damaged. Public Order Police acted when the large crowd of students started throwing stones.

The arrested students appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning and were granted bail of R500 each.

“It was not supposed to be violent and it was not supposed to end like that. It was just a peaceful demonstration for the director to address the students,” said Tshefu.

VOC

