21 dead on Western Cape roads since beginning of December

Twenty-one people have died on the Western Cape roads died on Western Cape roads since the beginning of the month.

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, is in Three Sisters this morning for an integrated traffic operation with Provincial Traffic and Road Safety teams, Northern Cape Provincial Traffic, and South African Police Services (SAPS).

Mackenzie says 600 traffic officials have been deployed on major roads in the province.

Traffic volumes are increasing with families, buses, and freight trucks on the road.

Minister Mackenzie is reminding drivers of the critical safety measures for ensuring everyone arrives safely today.

Operations include checking the roadworthiness of vehicles and ensuring motorists adhere to the rules of the road which include, buckling up, ensuring kids are restrained.

Mackenzie is also reminding drivers to adhere to the speed limits and not to indulge when they are behind the wheel.

Source: SABC News