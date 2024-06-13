24 hours to go for first parliamentary session at CTICC

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

For the first time, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will hold their initial sittings at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) due to logistical considerations.

Nearly 400 Members of Parliament (MPs) will be sworn in, in batches of ten.

The inaugural session of the National Assembly is scheduled for 10 am on Friday. This follows South Africa’s highly contested elections held on May 29, marking a significant democratic milestone.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, political analyst Andre Duvenage shared some insights stating, “If we examine the behind-the-scenes negotiations, much remains undisclosed. However, the political dynamics suggest that the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Democratic Alliance (DA), and likely another party will form an agreement for tomorrow’s session.”

Duvenage further elaborated on the opposition, noting, “It’s evident that the MK party and the EFF stand on the opposite side. There are talks of them forming a coalition against what they describe as an unholy alliance involving the ANC and DA.”

During the first sitting, the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will oversee the appointment of a Speaker of Parliament and the inauguration of all MPs for the 7th administration. This will be followed by the election of a Deputy Speaker and a new President.

“Currently, President Ramaphosa appears to be the strongest candidate if his initial agreement holds firm,” Duvenage commented. “The ANC, with just over 40% support, lacks sufficient votes and needs substantial backing to secure a majority.”

Duvenage pointed out that the process might be simpler this time, as the 58 MK party members are boycotting, reducing the required margins.

“For sustained governance, additional support will be essential for the ANC.”

He said although the ANC has the IFP’s backing, their association with the DA has raised concerns,” he explained.

Duvenage predicts the following key positions:

– President: Cyril Ramaphosa (ANC)

– Deputy Presidents: a member from the IFP and potentially retaining Paul Mashatile.

Meanwhile, a significant challenge remains in accommodating the second-largest party, the DA, which might aim for the Speaker of the National Assembly role.

“It is highly likely that the DA might seek the Speaker position,” Duvenage forecasts.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels