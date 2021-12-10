Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

240 families living in informal settlements become Nyanga homeowners

The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements has begun relocating about 240 residents from informal settlements and their families to new homes in Boystown, Nyanga.

The department says approximately 90 families have just occupied the houses in the vicinity of the Cape Town Airport with the remaining residents set to move in before Christmas.

The beneficiaries were earlier moved to places of safety to allow building contractors to clear the area in preparation for the construction phase.

The department says they are now being assisted to occupy the new units. The Boystown Housing Project, part of the N2 Gateway housing project, that commenced in 2010.

Once completed, the Boystown upgrading project will deliver 1 500 housing units to beneficiaries.

Source: SABC


