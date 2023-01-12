25 human settlements projects in the Western Cape have been extorted

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Provincial Minister for infrastructure Tertuis Simmers expresses concern for at least 25 human settlements projects in the Western Cape which have been interrupted by acts of extortion between 2018 and 2022.

Coupled with housing scams, illegal occupation, and other additional factors negatively impacting public coffers, which have led to the delay of housing projects.

“To try and curb this criminality, we have taken preventative security measures on key sites across the province. Not to mention that this criminality has caused an excess of over R240 million while the extortion and invasion of units have affected 18 721 beneficiaries,” Simmers reiterated.

He further added that the incident has also been detrimental to future project implementations, suggesting money loss to secure sites, projects, and units, among other financial implications.

As a result, the extortion has caused delays in implementing these projects along with housing scams making their rounds on Facebook and WhatsApp.

“They’ve extorted these monies in various formats and invaded units. The problem is the narrative that the government is doing nothing, yet the very community is the enabler of these acts of extortion, buying into and feeding off this malicious content on their community Facebook and WhatsApp groups. This further enables these acts of criminality,” said Simmers, who strongly feels that the community should work closely with the government, making it possible to deliver on their mandate.

However, Simmers has expressed gratitude to the community members who alerted them about the scam.

On a lighter note, Simmers commented on the benefits that await first-time homeowners,

“If you earn above the three-and-a-half thousand thresholds up to twenty-two thousand, there’s some great news coming your way. We will be unpacking key elements of certain programs, and we’ll be doing a targeted drive across the city of Cape Town.”

Photo: Pixabay