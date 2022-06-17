Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

26 people killed in mass shootings in Khayelitsha since March, summit hears

Local, NewsNo Comments
There were 26 victims of mass shootings in Khayelitsha in Cape Town since March of this year.

These shocking statistics were revealed at the Khayelitsha Crisis Response Summit held on Thursday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was also in attendance.

The streets of Khayelitsha have become warzones in recent months.

Gangs that have been involved in extortion-related crimes are also believed to be behind a series of mass shootings.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen has urged residents to take back their streets.

“We have dedicated and committed SAPS officials that go out in the morning and their families don’t know if they will come back. We have members that commit time, effort and sometimes their own money in order to create safer communities,” Allen said.

The Crisis Response Summit also established five commissions, which could help curb the violence in the crime-ridden community.


