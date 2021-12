LOCAL

South African Police Service (SAPS) members attached to the Maitland Flying Squad arrested a 26-year-old suspect for the possession of 496 pieces of abalone on the N1 Freeway, Brackenfell last night.

The members stopped a suspicious vehicle and upon searching it found the abalone in the vehicle.

Once charged the suspect will make a court appearance in Kuilsrivier on Thursday on the mentioned charge.