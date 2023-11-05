27-year-old arrested with copper valued at over R50 million

Share this article

A 27-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was arrested with copper valued at over R50 million.

The arrest followed a tip-off received by the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section, about a syndicate allegedly involved in various criminal activities including dealing and selling copper in the city.

Police swooped on a property in Pretoria’s Booysens Street where they found the owner who indicated that he’d bought copper at an auction in Bloemfontein.

Copper valued at R50 million was confiscated.

“The team proceeded to the given address in Attie Street, Booysens, Pretoria where they found the owner of the property who indicated he allegedly bought copper at an auction in Bloemfontein. The suspect produced a second-hand goods dealer permit claiming he is authorized to deal in copper. The suspect was informed that he needs to be in possession of a certificate allowing him to possess copper as per the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015. The 27-year-old suspect was arrested and copper valued at over R50 million was confiscated,” Noloyiso Rwexana from the Hawks explains.