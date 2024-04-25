27-year-old sentenced to 20 years for murder of elderly woman

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

A 27-year-old suspect has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the murder of an elderly female.

Judge Michelle Adams sentenced the accused, Keagan Samuels in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

According to the South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, Samuels visited his family home in Dammert Street, Bellville South, on 01 August 2021, where he encountered his ten-year-old brother and his step-great-grandmother aged 93.

“The elderly woman requested some assistance, which eventually frustrated Samuels to the extent that he brutally assaulted the victim and ultimately strangled her, after which he fled the scene,” he said.

Swartbooi noted that the arrest and conviction would not have happened if not for the swift from SAPS detectives.

“Sergeant Faizel Hercules, the assigned investigating officer, along with a team of seasoned detectives, diligently pursued all available information to ensure progress in the case.”

Swartbooi revealed that as a result of the investigation, Samuels was arrested on 03 August 2021, on a charge of murder.

“The suspect’s detention paved the way for a lengthy trial. During the court proceedings, the defence lawyer questioned the investigating officer intensely,” he added.

Swartbooi further said that Samuels did not avoid the questions but instead calmly presented the facts from the case docket to the court with great composure.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay