28 more fatalities takes SA covid-19 death toll to 397

The Department of Health on Friday said that 28 more deaths had taken the national coronavirus death toll to 397, with the total number of cases now at 20,125.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 64% of the cases while it also had the most fatalities, with 257. Gauteng has 2,521 cases and 29 deaths.

The department said that the total number of recoveries to date stood at 10,104.

It added that 17,599 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 543,032.

