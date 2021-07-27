3 changes made to the squad for the test match, Kitshoff earns his 50th test cap , Wiese resumes to No 8 and Nyakane at prop.

Share this article

















Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber makes 3 critical changes to the starting lineup for the second clash against the British & Irish Lions which includes Steven Kitshoff who earns his 50th test cap.

Jasper Wiese is named at no 8. Whereas Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi will be an incredible combination to the front row. Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse will offer support in the back line .

Ox Nché – who packed down with Trevor Nyakane (prop) and Mbonambi last weekend – was ruled out due to the neck niggle he picked up in the first Test, but fortunately for Nienaber, Mbonambi’s hamstring strain has recovered sufficiently for him to start the match.

“This is a massive game for us; it is do or die in order to stay in the race to win the series and we selected a team that offers continuity in selection, but also that we thought would be the best suited to achieve the objectives we have set for this match,” said Nienaber.

“Ox did well in the scrums last week and has been ruled out due to injury, but fortunately we have a world class player in Steven who can step into the starting team. The fact that this will mark his 50th Test will make this occasion even more important for him.”

The decision to opt for a six-two split on the replacements bench, Nienaber said: “We have had an extra week on the training field after a few disruptive weeks in the build-up to the opening Test, so we are confident that the players in the squad will be able to deliver on the physicality and grit that will be required in this match.

“We need to be better in every area of the game this week, and the set pieces will be crucial in laying the foundations we need to execute our game plan effectively.

“We also spoke about our discipline and the aerial battle as a team, and we intend to work as hard as possible at training this week to correct the errors that cost us last week.”

“We disappointed ourselves last week, and we all know how important it is to bounce back with a strong performance and show our fighting spirit and pride as a team and nation,” said the coach.

“For most players the Lions Series is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we desperately want to win the series, so we will fight as hard as we can on the field to win this week so that we can achieve that goal.”

Ben O’Keeffe from New Zealand has been appointed as the referee for the match, with Mathieu Raynal (France) and Nic Berry (Australia) serving as his assistant referees, while Marius Jonker (South Africa) will be the television match official.

Springbok team to face the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium:

15 – Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 63 caps, 60 pts (12t)

14 – Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse) – 15 caps, 40 pts (8t)

13 – Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 16 caps, 15 pts (3t)

12 – Damian de Allende (Munster) – 48 caps, 30 pts (6t)

11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 15 caps, 70 pts (14t)

10 – Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier) – 50 caps, 477pts (6t, 78c, 93p, 4d)

9 – Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks) – 31 caps, 25 pts (5t)

8 – Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 1 cap, 0 pts

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers) – 57 caps, 25 pts (5t)

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 52 caps, 30 pts (6t)

5 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 41 caps, 5pts (1t)

4 – Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 87 caps, 15 pts (3t)

3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 40 caps, 5pts (1t)

2 – Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 38 caps, 40 pts (8t)

1 – Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 49 caps, 5pts (1t)

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 35 caps, 30 pts (6t)

17 – Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 44 caps, 5 pts (1t)

18 – Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 21 caps, 0 pts

19 – Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 46 caps, 25 pts (5t)

20 – Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 3 caps, 0 pts

21 – Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 8 caps, 5 pts (1t)

22 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 12 caps, 25 pts (5t)

23 – Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 8 caps, 5pts (1t)

Source: Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications