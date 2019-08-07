3 million hujjaj expected to perform hajj

Share this article

















With the Hajj mere days away from reaching its peak on the day of Arafat and an expected 3 million pilgrims from around the world, authorities have their hands full. South African journalist Faizel Patel has assured VOC News, however, that everything is running smoothly and that the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are prepared for any eventuality.

“If you look at the Haram, it can only take about a million people. On the days of Hajj, there are three million people,” said Patel.

“But we’ve got thousands of volunteers to ensure that pilgrims stay hydrated and that hospitals are always ready. We also have the military at hand for any eventuality as well as the emergency fire brigade and many other services.”

“Alhamdulillah, we are all ready for Hajj Inshaa Allah.”

Patel highlighted the atmosphere in Makkah, saying there’s an air of excitement and vibrancy.

Meanwhile, on a more sombre note, the families of those martyred in the New Zealand Christchurch terror attacks were invited by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as guests for the Hajj pilgrimage.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia invited hundreds of relatives of the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks as his all-expenses paid guests on the holy pilgrimage.

King Salman reportedly invited the families as a means of offering them an opportunity to make peace with the attack and the effect it has had – and will have – on their lives.

South African Muslims are urged to make duah for those currently performing Hajj and to keep hujaaj in their thoughts and hearts.

VOC

