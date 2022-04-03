3 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces near Jenin

Share this article

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces near the West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday, according to Israel’s domestic intelligence service Shin Bet, Anadolu Agency reports.

Shin Bet said in a statement published by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper that four Israeli soldiers were also injured, including one seriously.

Shin Bet said Israeli forces responded to fire by the three Palestinians during an operation to arrest them, leading to their death.

The statement accused the three of carrying out a recent shooting attack in the city of Tulkarm and of harboring plans “to carry out more attacks in the near future.”

Shin Bet said weapons and hand grenades were allegedly found in their car.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, confirmed the death of the three, saying they were group members.

It identified the three as Saeb Abhara, 30, Khalil Tawalbeh, 24, and Saif Abu Libdeh, 25, saying they died as a result of “a treacherous Zionist assassination”.

An official with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces seized the bodies of the three dead Palestinians.

Source: Middle East Monitor