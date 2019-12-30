3 suspects, who used toy gun in Cape Town robbery, nabbed

Share this article

















Police arrested three men who were involved in an alleged armed robbery in Parow in Cape Town after Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said a 40-year-old man was stabbed with a knife and hijacked in McIntyre street by the men before they fled with his silver Nissan Micra.

According to Traut, the men were chased by Parow police members before they lost control of the hijacked vehicle on Stellenbosch Arterial in Delft, causing an accident.

One of the suspects, who pointed what looked like a firearm at SAPS members, was shot and wounded. He is detained under police guard in hospital.

The two other men, aged 32 and 38, were arrested.

Traut added that it was later established that the firearm the suspects used was a toy gun.

The three suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the shooting incident while the circumstances surrounding the hijacking are also being probed.

(Source: News24)

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments