300 Palestinians sportspeople killed in Gaza since October

More than 300 athletes, referees and sports officials have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to Secretary General of the Palestinian Sports Media Association (PSMA), Mustafa Siyam, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

He stated that goalkeeper of the Shabab Khan Yunis Football Club, Shadi Abu Al-Araj, is the latest victim of Israel’s crimes. He was killed in the Al-Mawasi massacre this weekend.

Siyam stressed that the Israeli occupation forces directly targeted the Palestinian sports movement, whether by assassinating or arresting Palestinian athletes, restricting their movement, or destroying sports infrastructure.

The PSMA media official said that 90 per cent of the sports facilities in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed and vandalised since the beginning of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, stressing the need to take punitive steps against Israel.

Source: Middle East Monitor