31-year-old woman murdered in Hawston

Share this article

















Juanita Willemse’s body was found in Hawston yesterday, Friday, September 5.

The South African Police said that they went to the crime scene and found the 31-year-old’s body with a rope around her neck. An investigation was and opened following this discovery.

According to SABC, the man alleged to have committed the murder is known to the family. Willemse has three children, aged 1, 4 and 11. They are now being looked after by her mother, Elizabeth.

The police confirmed that a 20 year-old-man was arrested and will appear in the Hermanus magistrates’ court on Monday, September 7.

Source: Cape Town ETC