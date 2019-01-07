37 homeless after Lost City fire

Six families were left destitute after a fire ripped through their homes in Lost City, Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Services fire chief Ian Schnetler said four wood and iron structures and a formal dwelling were destroyed in the fire, which ravaged Jacqueline Street in Tafelsig.

Schnetler said 37 people have been affected by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.

The latest blaze brings infrastructure damage in the province to nearly 150 houses over the past two weeks.

Share this article











Comments

comments