Share this article

*REGISTRATIONS NOW OPEN*

Jointly organised by *IRCICA* the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture institute of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), *Awqaf South Africa* and *the University of the Western Cape*_

*16 – 18 September 2022 | Cape Town, South Africa*

Islam has had a major influence in Africa since its introduction to the region in the early 6th century. A commonly overlooked fact is that Islam in Africa predates the City State of Medina. More than 60% of Africans are Muslims and numerous Muslim cultures and civilisations flourished in North, West, East and Southern Africa. In some parts of Africa Islam thrived, though often under difficult circumstances, for centuries and made significant contributions in all spheres of life.

*The 3rd International congress on “Islamic Civilisation in Southern Africa”* is jointly organised by IRCICA the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture institute of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), Awqaf South Africa, the University of the Western Cape and supported by Islamia College & others.

The congress will examine topics such as the spread of Islam in Southern Africa; the relationship between trade and Islam; language and Islamic literature; Islamic education and intellectual development; history, contribution, and challenges; colonialism and democracy; coexistence of cultures; arts and crafts, architecture, and archaeology; future perspectives; Muslim media; influential figures; establishment of financial institutions; community-state relations & NGOs.

Papers will be presented by a range of scholars from the SADC Region and beyond.

*_Limited space is available for this important International Congress._*

*Venue details*

Islamia Auditorium, Cape Town

*Register to attend*

https://bit.ly/CongressRegistration_2022

*Language*

The Symposium shall be conducted in English.

*Registration fee:*

R600 contribution | Early Bird R500

Student fee: R450 | Early Bird R350

*For more information visit:*

https://congress.awqafsa.org.za/

Phone: +27 79 507 1196 (GMT +2)