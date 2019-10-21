3yo child miraculously survives fall from balcony as it lands on passing rickshaw (VIDEO)

A 3-year-old child survived a fall from 10-meter-high balcony in India, suffering no injuries whatsoever, after it landed onto the back seat of rickshaw, which by a remarkable coincidence was passing right below that exact moment.

The incident in Tikamgarh district of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh was caught on a CCTV camera, and has gone viral since Friday, with Twitter users lauding the perfect timing and calling it nothing less than a miracle. Many, however, wondered how it could have happened in the first place and where the boy’s parents were.