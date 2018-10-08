4 dead, 13 injured in N3 collision between SUV and taxi

Four people have died while 13 others have been injured in a minibus taxi crash on the N3 in Spruitview, according to Ekurhuleni emergency medical services spokesperson William Ntladi.

“Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on the N3 highway opposite Spruitview. Upon arrival we found that a minibus had collided with an SUV,” Ntladi told News24 on Monday morning.

Four out of the 15 passengers in the minibus were declared dead on the scene.

“Thirteen passengers, both drivers inclusive, have been transported to various hospitals in the City of Ekurhuleni for medical care,” Ntladi added.

The cause of the fatal crash is yet to be determined.

The N3 has since been closed, and commuters have been urged to find an alternative route.

Law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene investigating.

“It might take an additional 30 minutes from now before we can open up the route again as we are still cleaning up the site,” Ntladi said.

