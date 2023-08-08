4 Syrian regime soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus

Share this article

Four Syrian regime soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike near the capital Damascus early Monday, Syria’s official media reported, says Anadolu Agency.

Citing an anonymous Syrian military source, SANA said: “The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in Damascus.”

Four regime soldiers were killed and another four injured in the attack, SANA said, adding that the regime’s air defense batteries downed some Israeli missiles.

Israel has launched airstrikes on the regime’s military sites and Iranian-backed groups since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Source: Middle East Eye