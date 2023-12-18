505 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank this year

At least 505 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank this year, the Health Ministry said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said that 111 children were among the victims.

Last year, the Palestinian death toll from Israeli army fire reached 224 people, according to Palestinian figures.

The Health Ministry said 297 Palestinians lost their lives in the West Bank since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women and injuring 51,000 others, according to health authorities in the seaside enclave.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.

Source: Middle East Monitor