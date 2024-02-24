Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
52-year-old man gunned in Phoenix, north of Durban

A 52-year-old man was shot dead in Phoenix north of Durban on Friday night.

KZN VIP Protection Services say the man was in a car in the Sunford area when a vehicle allegedly pulled up next to him and people opened fire.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says a murder case is being investigated.

“It is alleged that last night the body of a 52-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the Sunford area in Phoenix. It is alleged unknown suspects arrived in a vehicle and fired shots at the victim. He was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Phoenix SAPS.”

