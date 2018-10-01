Thousands lay brutally killed Palestinian to rest

Thousands of Palestinians marched in the funeral of slain Palestinian youth, Muhammad Zaghlul Rimawi, 24, on Monday afternoon.

Palestinians from the Beit Rima, Deir Ghassana, Nabi Saleh and Deir Nitham villages in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah took part in Rimawi’s funeral in Beit Rima, his hometown.

Israeli authorities had returned Rimawi’s body to his family on Sunday evening, after having held the body for 13 days.

Muhammad Zaghlul Rimawi, 24, was brutally assaulted and repeatedly beaten in his family home, leading to his death several hours later.

An autopsy was performed on Rimawi’s body, last Sunday, which confirmed that he was beaten to death as Israeli forces were detaining him; bruises were obvious on different parts of his body, including his chest, right thigh and other parts.

Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reported that Rimawi is the 3rd Palestinian to be tortured to death by Israel this year; Palestinian Yassin al-Saradih from Jericho was assaulted to death by Israeli forces following his detention on February 22nd, 2018, and prisoner Aziz Eweisat from Jerusalem, who was killed after being assaulted by Israeli “Nahshon” forces inside Israeli jails on May 19th, 2018.

[Source: Maan News Agency]

