Man involved in hit and run in Lotus River turns himself in

The driver who killed a child and her grandmother in a hit and run incident in Lotus River last week, has handed himself over to the police.

The 24-year-old Hanover Park resident turned himself in at the Grassy Park Police Station yesterday.

This follows the finding of his white VW Golf 3 by detectives over the weekend. The car’s windscreen had been smashed, the bonnet dented, the bumper damaged and the number plate is missing.

The suspect had allegedly jumped a red robot in Strandfontein road and drove into six-year-old Shaylynn Arendse and her grandmother Maureen Abrahams, who were standing on the pavement.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirms the arrest and says the suspect is due to appear in court on a charge of culpable homicide.

Captain Van Wyk has asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Herman on 061 446 1499.

VOC

