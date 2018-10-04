One killed and 2 seriously injured in head-on collision between two trucks and a car

One person has been killed and two others sustained serious injuries following a collision between two trucks and a car near Rawsonville in the Boland.

Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa, says the road is still closed. “On the N1 between Worcester and Rawsonville we a had a head on collission between two trucks and a motor vehicle was also involved. One passenger in the Prado was killed and two others were seriously injured . The N1 between Rawsonville is still closed for traffic and motorists need to use the old N1 from Cape Town. “

The road is expected to be cleared during the day.

[Source: SABC]

Share this article









1 Share

Comments

comments