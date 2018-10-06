Two more are arrested for murder of Cape Town Biker

Two suspects were arrested on Friday for the murder of a Cape Town woman who was killed on the N1 a week ago after her motorbike broke down on the highway, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Zelda van Niekerk was shot in the stomach under the N7 bridge on the N1 highway last Friday afternoon.

She was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said two men, aged 22 and 34, were arrested in Kensington.

On the day of Van Niekerk’s murder, Metro Police apprehended a man after acting on a tip-off and found a gun in a house in Kensington, close to where the shooting took place.

Officers searched the home and arrested the 33-year-old man, who is being held at Maitland police station.

In addition to a fully loaded 38 chrome special revolver discovered on top of a wardrobe, 10 live rounds of ammunition as well as different bank cards and a driver’s licence were found in a dustbin.

It was later established that the cards belonged to the motorcyclist, who Metro Police said had stopped because of a flat tyre.

The suspects are expected to be charged over the weekend ahead of their appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A memorial ride in Van Niekerk’s honour was held at Kilarney International Raceway, to celebrate her life, her unstinting involvement in Bikers for a Cause, and to raise funds to help support her six-year-old son.

[Source: News24]

