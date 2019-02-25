6 pedestrians killed on Western Cape roads over the weekend

Seven people lost their lives on Western Cape roads over the weekend, six of whom were pedestrians, the provincial traffic department has said.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa, said the seventh deceased was a passenger, who died in an accident in Wellington.

The six pedestrians were killed in Observatory, Philippi, De Doorns, Worcester, Saldanha and Malmesbury since Friday respectively.

Africa said officers held several roads blocks in the province throughout the weekend and 1662 vehicles were stopped.

“About 777 drivers were tested for alcohol. We arrested 24 drunken drivers, the highest reading was 1.37mg per 1000ml – five times over the legal limit in Caledon. Four people were arrested for being in possession of false documentations; three of them were arrested in Beaufort West and one in Swellendam.

“Two speedsters were arrested, one was caught doing 149km/h in a 120km/h zone in Beaufort West and the second one was nabbed while doing 116km/h in a heavy motor vehicle Laingsburg.”

Africa said three people were arrested for being in possession of illegal substances in Beaufort West.

Total amount of fines issued were R359 200.

He added that 436 drivers had exceeded different speeding limits.

“The highest speed recorded in the Western Cape province since the start of this weekend was 165km/h in a 120 zone in Vredendal. Another motorist clocked 105km/h in an 80 zone Somerset West, another caught driving at 100km/h in a 60 zone also in Somerset West, the last was one was a truck driver who drove at 116 km/h in a heavy motor vehicle, in Laingsburg,” he added.

(Source: News24)

Share this article









6 Shares

Comments

comments