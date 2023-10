A landlord in Chicago, Illinois, killed a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounded his mother in an attack motivated by anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian sentiments related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) expressed shock and called for an end to Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian rhetoric.

The young boy was brutally stabbed 26 times, while his mother suffered over a dozen stab wounds.

The attacker, Joseph Czuba, 71, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of a hate crime, according to the Will County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Source: Middle East Monitor